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3 injured, 80 families displaced in Bacoor fire

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
Around 80 families lost their homes in a fire in Barangay Niog, Bacoor City, early morning on April 22 (Photo from Dindo Leynes)

CAVITE – An early morning blaze left three people injured and around 80 families, or 294 individuals, homeless in Barangay Niog, Bacoor City, on Wednesday, April 22.

The Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office said the residential fire was reported at 12:55 a.m. and reached the first alarm at 1:05 a.m. A second alarm was declared at 1:12 a.m. before the flames were extinguished at 2:45 a.m.

The Bureau of Fire Protection-Bacoor (BFP-Bacoor) confirmed three individuals were injured.

Affected residents are now seeking temporary shelter at Niog Elementary School, the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) told the Manila Bulletin.

They have been provided with hot meals, while a medical section has been set up to assist victims in need.

An area for pets has also been designated as part of camp management.

Authorities are still conducting an investigation to determine the cause of the fire. (Carla Bauto Deña)

 

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