GOLDEN TREBLE: Rising star Kathlyn Bugna dominates Capiztahan netfest

Kathlyn Bugna continued to her hot form, delivering another commanding performance to lead the Capiztahan Juniors Age-Group Tennis Championships winners at the Villareal Stadium in Roxas City last Monday.

Riding the momentum of a double-title romp in Bacolod, the 15-year-old Batang Onay/RSB standout imposed her will on the girls’ 16-and-under field, surrendering just three games across four matches. She capped her run with a ruthless 6-1, 6-0 demolition of Tori Deocampo in the finals.

Bugna, from La Carlota, proved just as clinical in the 18-and-U division, once again overwhelming Deocampo, 6-1, 6-1, to complete a twin-title sweep. The latest feat adds to her growing collection of crowns, including her recent triumphs in the Palawan circuit legs over the past four months.

Bugna also completed a three-title haul, teaming up with Theriz Zapatos to defeat Deocampo and Besper Zapatos, 8-4, in the 18-and-U doubles finals.

Francisco De Juan III also dominated the boys’ side of the Group 2 tournament presented by Dunlop and sanctioned by Philta and Universal Tennis Ranking, though his path proved far more grueling than Bugna. The Barotac Viejo standout edged top seed Cristiano Calingasan in the 14-and-U finals, 6-4, 6-3, before surviving another top-ranked foe, Andrian Rodriguez, in a dramatic 6-0, 5-7, 7-6(5) victory to rule the 16-and-U class.

Aklan’s Rizzjun Labindao claimed the boys’ 18-and-U crown with a comeback 1-6, 6-2, 6-0 win over Rodriguez, while Mathieu Flores captured the 12-and-U title with a 7-5, 6-3 triumph against Caleb Ausan in the event, part of the nationwide talent-search through Palawan Pawnshop president/CEO Bobby Castro and supported by ICON Golf and Sports and the Palawan Group of Companies.

In the girls’ division, Iloilo’s Kate Chavez upset top seed Theriz Zapatos, 7-6(4), 6-3, to seize the 14-and-U diadem, but fell short of a double-title bid as fellow Ilongga Donarose Olavides rallied for a 3-6, 7-5, 6-1 victory in the 12-and-U finals.

Labindao and Rodriguez took the boys’ doubles crown with a similar 8-4 win over siblings Cristiano and Thomas Calingasan.

Chavez and Teresinha Calingasan dominated the girls’ 14-and-U doubles event with an 8-0 rout of Loraine Sucgang and Liza Yeban, while Drig Escobar and Thirdee Sualog prevailed in the boys’ division, 8-4, over Jovel Bacas III and Robertson Olavides.

In the Legends category, Thomas and Philippe Calingasan ruled the men’s doubles and 40s categories; Anot Balgos and Danilo Sajonia topped the 50s; Jovy Morante and Balgos secured the 60s title; and Gioley Sagansay and Gen Gregorio captured the Classified D women’s doubles crown.

Action continues with the Bagong Pilipinas Juniors Age-Group Championships, a Philta-sanctioned Group 2 tournament firing off April 23 at the same venue, capping the two-week competition held in celebration of the Capiztahan Festival.