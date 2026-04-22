Cops rescue locked-up maid in Pasay; 4 Chinese men nabbed

Pasay police rescued a housemaid who was allegedly locked up and abused by her four Chinese employers inside a rented unit on F.B. Harrison Street in Barangay 13 on April 20, after the suspects’ Filipino driver sought help from authorities.

Pasay City Police chief Col. Joselito De Sesto said the suspects — identified as Guobang, 28; Xiaomei, 43; Dezhi, 41; and Gaoping, 36 — were arrested inside their unit at City View Gardens Building, Barangay 13, Pasay City.

The victim, identified as Merygen, 43, a resident of San Juan Street, Looc, Cardona, Rizal, said she had been working as a housemaid for the suspects since November 2023, when they were still residing in Naic, Cavite.

On Jan. 23, 2026, the suspects transferred to View Garden Residences.

Merygen alleged that days after the move, the suspects’ behavior changed. She was no longer allowed to leave the unit, her salary was withheld, and she suffered physical abuse.

Police said the victim managed to seek help from the suspects’ Filipino driver, who had been sent out to purchase food.

The driver later reported the incident to the Pasay City Police Substation 1, leading to the arrest of the suspects and the rescue of the victim.

The four suspects are now under police custody pending the filing of appropriate charges. (Jean Fernando)