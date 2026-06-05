Farmer killed in Isabela over Wi-Fi

ILAGAN CITY, Isabela – A 51‑year‑old farmer was killed after being stabbed three times with a bolo knife by his neighbor during a heated dispute over a Wi‑Fi connection in Purok 7, Barangay Bangag, on Wednesday night, June 3.

Police identified the victim as “Bert.”

Investigators said the suspect, “Johnny,” 37, a construction worker, was on his way home when he overheard the victim and his wife arguing about Wi‑Fi.

Johnny later encountered the victim, who allegedly threatened him with a metal pipe.

In response, Johnny drew a 12‑inch bolo and stabbed the farmer three times, severely wounding him. The victim was rushed to a hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

After the attack, Johnny surrendered to authorities at his aunt’s house.

Police are conducting a follow‑up investigation and preparing charges against the suspect. (Freddie Lazaro)