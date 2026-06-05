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Gilas Girls keep record pristine, dump Thais in U18 Asia Cup qualifiers

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
Gilas U18 (SBP file)

By REYNALD MAGALLON

 

The Gilas Pilipinas girls team cruised its way to a lopsided 86-48 victory over Thailand to stay undefeated in the FIBA U18 Women’s Asia Cup SEABA qualifiers on Thursday, June 4 at the STI West Negros University in Bacolod City.

The Nationals opened the contest like a house on fire, seizing an early 14-2 advantage and then kept their foot on the gas pedal for a 20-6 lead at the end of the opening frame.

The rousing start just set the for the rest of the game as all the players who head coach Sandy Arespacochaga utilized scored in the dominant win.

Leading the charge was Lea Pinuela who fired 16 points to go with five rebounds and two assists while Ruiza Olmos had 11 in just 13 minutes of action.

Tiffany Reyes and Zia Onete chipped in nine each while Sophia Dignadice orchestrated the assault with eight points and eight assists.

The Nationals remained undefeated through three games after also routing Vietnam, 93-42 and Singapore, 83-53.

Gilas takes a break on Friday before taking on fellow undefeated team Indonesia on Saturday, June 6 at the same venue

 

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