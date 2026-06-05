Sandiganbayan grants hospital arrest for Bonoan

The Sandiganbayan’s Fifth Division has partially granted former Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Manuel Bonoan’s request for hospital arrest while facing plunder charges, citing humanitarian grounds due to his medical condition.

In a resolution promulgated on June 4, the court ruled that the 80‑year‑old Bonoan may remain confined at the PNP General Hospital in Camp Crame, Quezon City, under the custody of the Philippine National Police–Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (PNP‑CIDG).

Bonoan sought hospital arrest, arguing that his advanced age and multiple ailments—including chronic kidney disease, hypertension, diabetes, and severe coronary artery disease—require continuous medical monitoring.

The court acknowledged that detention in a regular jail would pose a serious risk to his life.

While prosecutors opposed the motion, questioning the authenticity of medical documents and pointing to Bonoan’s recent ability to travel abroad and attend hearings, the court stressed that humanitarian considerations take precedence when life‑threatening conditions exist.

The ruling emphasized that hospital arrest does not grant provisional liberty but ensures the accused remains under judicial custody while receiving medical care.

Bonoan’s confinement will be subject to independent medical evaluation, bi‑weekly progress reports, and strict monitoring by the PNP‑CIDG.

The court also ordered that all medical expenses be shouldered by Bonoan and directed that he be transferred to the New Quezon City Jail once doctors determine he is fit for discharge. (Jel Santos)