Jinggoy refuses to enter plea in graft case

Senator Jinggoy Estrada was arraigned on Thursday, June 4, before the Sandiganbayan Second Division on a graft charge linked to alleged irregularities in Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) projects.

Estrada declined to enter a plea, prompting the anti‑graft court to record a not guilty plea on his behalf.

The arraignment proceeded after the court denied Estrada’s omnibus motion to quash the information, dismiss the case, and order a reinvestigation.

Presiding Justice Geraldine Faith Econg emphasized that no grounds existed to prevent the arraignment.

Estrada, who attended via videoconference due to health concerns, argued that his right to due process was violated because the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) did not file a complaint‑affidavit before the Department of Justice (DOJ).

The court rejected this claim, noting that Estrada had submitted a counter‑affidavit to the DOJ, proving he was given the chance to respond to the allegations.

Despite his refusal to plead, the proceedings moved forward, with the court entering a not guilty plea to allow the case to progress.

Estrada and former DPWH Secretary Manuel Bonoan, who faces the same graft charge, had earlier posted bail of ₱90,000 each.

The graft case is tied to alleged illegal budget insertions and kickbacks in DPWH infrastructure and flood‑control projects under the 2025 budget. In addition to this charge, Estrada and Bonoan also face a plunder case before another division of the Sandiganbayan. (Jel Santos)