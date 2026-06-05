Employee nabbed in Mandaluyong inside job theft

A 25‑year‑old employee was arrested for allegedly committing an inside job linked to missing funds from a private establishment in Mandaluyong City, the NCR Regional Police Office (NCRPO) reported Thursday, June 4, under its Enhanced Managing Police Operations (EMPO) framework.

NCRPO Regional Director Major Gen. Anthony A. Aberin commended the Mandaluyong City Police Station for swiftly acting on the company’s internal findings and elevating them to law enforcement.

The case stemmed from an inventory check on June 3, which revealed a financial shortage.

A subsequent audit of financial records, supported by CCTV footage showing the employee stealing funds, led to his arrest.

Authorities said the suspect exploited his access to company funds, an act classified as Qualified Theft due to abuse of authority.

He admitted his involvement and returned ₱30,000, which became key evidence in the case.

Police confirmed that investigations are ongoing to uncover additional evidence and determine the appropriate legal sanctions.

The suspect is currently detained and undergoing standard investigation procedures. (Selena Atun)