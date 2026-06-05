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Man found dead with head wrapped in sack in Cavite

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read

CAVITE – Police reported that a man was discovered dead with his head wrapped in a sack along a road in Barangay Alingaro, General Trias City, on Thursday, June 4.

A passerby spotted the body lying on the roadside with bloodstains nearby and immediately alerted authorities.

According to the Cavite Police Provincial Office, the victim has yet to be identified as of Friday, June 5.

He was described as approximately 20 to 30 years old, standing 5’5” to 5’6” tall, and wearing a black shirt, khaki shorts, and a black cap.

Investigators from the General Trias City Police Station are working to establish the victim’s identity and the circumstances surrounding his death.

Scene of the crime operatives have been called in to assist with the technical aspects of the investigation. (Carla Bauto-Dena)

 

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