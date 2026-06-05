HeadlinesNews

2 friends drown while fishing in Benguet river

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read

Two residents of Barangay Bokloan, Kapangan, Benguet tragically drowned while fishing at Pey‑og River on Thursday, June 4.

Police identified the victims as “Talibio,” 47, and “Maik,” 29.

The two friends reportedly had gone to the river to fish but failed to return home after several hours.

Concerned family members began searching for them and sought information about their whereabouts.

Their search ended in heartbreak when they discovered the lifeless bodies of the two men floating in the river. Authorities believe the victims drowned while fishing, leading to their deaths. (Selena Atun)

Catholics warned vs ‘satanic rosaries’
Pregnant woman, husband gunned down by relatives
CHR lauds Mayor Vico for helping LGBTQ parents
Boxing: Alvarez KOs Khan in 6th [WATCH]
President names new Marawi task force head
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Groups stage protest vs tree-cutting for SALEX Project
Next Article Man found dead with head wrapped in sack in Cavite

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Man found dead with head wrapped in sack in Cavite
Headlines News
Groups stage protest vs tree-cutting for SALEX Project
Headlines News
Luneta Urban Garden relaunched to boost food security
Headlines News
Mayor Vico laments alleged corruption in Pasig barangay
Headlines News