2 friends drown while fishing in Benguet river

Two residents of Barangay Bokloan, Kapangan, Benguet tragically drowned while fishing at Pey‑og River on Thursday, June 4.

Police identified the victims as “Talibio,” 47, and “Maik,” 29.

The two friends reportedly had gone to the river to fish but failed to return home after several hours.

Concerned family members began searching for them and sought information about their whereabouts.

Their search ended in heartbreak when they discovered the lifeless bodies of the two men floating in the river. Authorities believe the victims drowned while fishing, leading to their deaths. (Selena Atun)