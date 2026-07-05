‘Tumulong na, tinutukan pa’: Rider held for pointing gun at Good Samaritan

By Jonathan Hicap

A 43‑year‑old personal assistant was arrested after he pointed a handgun at a driver who had rushed to help him following a motorcycle accident in Barangay Katuparan, Taguig, on July 3.

Police said the suspect lost control of his motorcycle and fell at the intersection of 8th Street and 4th Street. A 40‑year‑old school service driver, who witnessed the crash, immediately came to assist—lifting the motorcycle and moving it safely to the roadside.

Instead of gratitude, the suspect suddenly drew a .45‑caliber pistol and aimed it at the driver.

The victim quickly backed away, while his brother‑in‑law intervened to calm the armed man. This prompted them to immediately call police assistance.

Responding officers from Taguig Police Sub‑station 6 arrested the suspect and confiscated the firearm, a magazine loaded with eight live rounds, and a sling bag used to carry the weapon.

The suspect now faces criminal complaints including grave threats, alarms and scandal under Article 155 of the Revised Penal Code, and violation of Republic Act 10591.

Southern Police District Director Brig. Gen. Glenn Oliver Cinco condemned the incident, stressing that “genuine civic kindness was met with unprovoked hostility and the threat of lethal violence.”