Dad shoots son dead after birthday fight

By Glazyl Masculino

BACOLOD CITY – A birthday celebration turned tragic when a 33-year-old laborer was fatally shot by his 74-year-old father in Barangay Libas, Isabela, Negros Occidental, on Thursday, July 2.

Police Major Joseph Partidas, Isabela police chief, said the suspect had joined his son and two friends in a drinking session.

A heated argument broke out between the victim and one of his companions, prompting the father to step in. Instead of calming the situation, the intervention escalated into a quarrel between father and son.

To avoid further conflict, everyone dispersed. However, the victim later went to his father’s house, shouting provocations and challenging him to a fight.

Already irritated and unable to tolerate his son’s aggressive behavior—reportedly common when the victim was drunk—the suspect lost his temper.

In anger, he fired an improvised shotgun at his son, killing him instantly.

Police noted that the father had often tried to pacify his son during drunken outbursts in the past, but this time his patience broke.

Investigation into the incident continues.