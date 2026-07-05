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Drunk driver plunges SUV into creek in Quezon City

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
Residents and emergency responders rescue a 71-year-old driver after the sports utility vehicle (SUV) he was driving plunged into a creek along G. Araneta Avenue in Quezon City on Saturday night, July 4. Authorities said the driver later tested positive for alcohol. (Photo courtesy of Andrew Danao)

By Trixee Rosel

A 71‑year‑old man was injured after the SUV he was driving plunged into an open creek along G. Araneta Avenue in Barangay Manresa on Saturday night, July 4.

Authorities later confirmed he tested positive for alcohol, highlighting that the crash was caused by drunk driving.

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) said the incident happened around 7 p.m. near the Del Monte Avenue intersection.

The driver, attempting a U‑turn, lost control as the SUV mounted the road edge and overturned into the unprotected creek. Residents and rescuers pulled the injured man from the wreck before rushing him to a hospital.

Barangay Public Safety Officer Michael Matienzo said the driver admitted he did not realize the vehicle had climbed onto the low road edge, leading to the plunge.

The MMDA reminded motorists that driving under the influence is strictly prohibited by law.

Personnel from the MMDA, PNP, and BFP responded to the scene, while a tow truck recovered the SUV and traffic enforcers managed the flow of vehicles.

Authorities are continuing their investigation into the drunk‑driving incident.

 

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