Preseason Cup: UP, La Salle renew rivalry

Games Monday

1 p.m. – Mapua vs. Perpetual

3 p.m. – San Beda vs. Letran

6 p.m. – UP vs. La Salle

University of the Philippines and La Salle extend their rivalry in the 19th Filoil Ecooil Preseason Cup as they dispute the top seeding on Monday, July 6, at Playtime Filoil Centre in San Juan.

And their duel couldn’t have come at a better time with high stakes hanging in the balance for the last three days of eliminations of the premier preseason league.

For the 4-0 Fighting Maroons, a win solidifies its position at the top of the UAAP Group ahead of the crossover quarterfinals with Veejay Pre, Rey Remogat, and James Payosing determined to reinforce their position at the top of the table.

The Green Archers, on the other hand, are the hottest team in their bracket winning four straight to go up at 4-1, and Jacob Cortez, Mason Amos, and Vhoris Marasigan are all motivated to continue the defending UAAP champions’ mastery against their foes from Diliman.

Moreover, a victory in the 6 p.m. game can force a tie for first with idle National U (5-1), all of which are still awaiting their playoff dates from the opposite bracket in this tou

But it’s not the only rivalry game in the day’s slate.

Letran and San Beda, both sporting 6-1 records, add another chapter to their storied battles in another Finals rematch from the last collegiate season come 3 p.m.

Titing Manalili has been the engine that has kept the Knights winning as they have emerged victorious in their last six outings, one that they want to sustain heading into the quarters.

Aldous Torculas, on the other hand, is just as stupendous for the Red Lions as he has been the absolute leader for this Mendiola pack.

Playoff-bound Mapua (6-1) also takes on also-ran Perpetual (3-4) in the 1 p.m. curtain raiser of this triple-header.