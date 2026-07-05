In-form Lloyd Go goes for ICTSI Pradera crown

Lloyd Go heads to the ICTSI Pradera Verde Championship riding the confidence of a dominant victory, but the Cebuano ace knows an even bigger prize is at stake than another trophy.

Fresh from a commanding triumph at the Pinewoods Challenge, Go is determined to build on his recent form to strengthen his position in the Philippine Golf Tour Order of Merit, regain his place among the Top 30 and set the stage for the resumption of his overseas campaign.

That mission continues Tuesday (July 7) when the fourth leg of this year’s PGT unfolds at Pradera Verde in Lubao, Pampanga, where Go enters as the player to beat after producing one of the most convincing victories in recent Tour memory.

Expected to be a tightly contested event on Pinewoods’ demanding mountain layout, the previous tournament instead turned into a one-man show. Go seized control in the third round before cruising through the final day for a 12-shot victory over Jeffren Lumbo.

But beyond bagging the crown and the P441,500 champion’s purse, Go said the victory came at a crucial stage of his season.

“I need to play well at Pinewoods and Pradera Verde so I can keep my card,” said the former national standout, who remains driven by the disappointment of missing last year’s The Country Club Invitational, the PGT’s flagship tournament.

“Last year I wasn’t able to play at TCC because I wasn’t in the Top 30, and that hurt me. So my goal is to get back (into the Top 30),” he said, referring to his absence after failing to qualify through the OOM because of overseas commitments.

With renewed confidence following his Pinewoods win, Go hopes another strong finish – or even a second straight title – will further solidify his standing before turning his attention once again to competing overseas.

Standing in his way, however, is another elite field eager to halt his momentum.

Leading the challengers is Angelo Que, the defending Pradera Verde champion who used last year’s victory as a springboard to his first OOM crown.

The three-time Asian Tour winner has already launched another OOM bid this season after edging Tony Lascuña by one stroke at Caliraya Springs last month. Although he struggled at Pinewoods and settled for a share of 15th place, Que is expected to thrive on the more familiar terrain of Pradera Verde as he bids to reclaim the crown and strengthen his OOM campaign.

Among those also looking to bounce back are Clyde Mondilla, Keanu Jahns, Zanieboy Gialon, Guido van der Valk, Rupert Zaragosa and Dino Villanueva.

Lumbo, meanwhile, hopes to build on his runner-up finish at Pinewoods as he pursues a second PGT title, while Carl Corpus and Reymon Jaraula return to the circuit eager to contend in the fourth stop of the 10-leg tour organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc.