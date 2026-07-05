Eala, assured of P18M,  dedicates latest win to someone ‘with ruffled socks and chubby cheeks’

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

The prestigious Wimbledon trophy may still be far from Alex Eala’s grasp, but the Filipina tennis sensation is embracing her third-round victory over defending champion Iga Swiatek as a defining breakthrough in her career.

So much so that she dedicated her 7-6 (9), 6-2 victory to her younger self.

“Maybe for someone like Iga (Swiatek), who has won so many Slams, or maybe someone like Serena or Venus (Williams), this achievement may seem small,” an emotional Eala said in her on-court interview. “But for someone who grew up in the Philippines, training with my brother and my grandfather every day after school with my ruffled socks and my light-up shoes and chubby cheeks, this is everything.”

She also dedicated the victory to her family, her supporters around the world, and the young girls dreaming of reaching the Wimbledon stage one day.

“It’s incredible to have my countrymen cheering me on and knowing that we’re all in this together, so this goes out to them and my family, all the little girls with ruffled socks and chubby cheeks,” she said.

With her win, Eala now assured of pocketing $413,000 (roughly P18 million).

At first, Eala was left speechless by her latest victory, having to dig deep in a tight opening set before taking control in the second on her way to her deepest Grand Slam run to date.

“I don’t know how to describe it. I mean, I haven’t been to the second week of a Slam so it’s amazing for me,” the 29th-seeded Filipina said.

She also paid tribute to the six-time Grand Slam champion Swiatek after their two-hour, 14-minute battle.

“Iga (Swiatek) is a phenomenal player and a really nice person so I’m really grateful to be able to share centre court with her at Wimbledon nonetheless,” she added.

Despite her latest conquest, Eala is not resting on her laurels this early.

“Obviously because I’m emotional does not mean I’m satisfied. Next round, let’s go,” she said.

She next faces 13th seed Jasmine Paolini, whom she beat in the Round of 32 at the Dubai Open a few months ago.