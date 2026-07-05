Marcos: More studies needed before lowering age of criminal liability

By Argyll Geducos

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said proposals to reduce the minimum age of criminal responsibility must undergo further study, stressing that the government needs to determine whether children’s changing behavior and exposure to digital content justify such a move.

Speaking in Canada on Sunday, July 5 (Manila time), Marcos explained that he is not yet convinced lowering the age from 15 to 12 would be effective without guidance from experts in child psychology and mental health.

“We have to study it further,” he said, noting that today’s youth may think and behave differently due to their constant exposure to technology, social media, and violent online content.

Marcos emphasized that if the age is lowered, it would imply that children have fundamentally changed compared to previous generations.

He pointed out that modern youth are immersed in digital platforms, video games, and social media in ways that could desensitize them to violence and alter their perception of consequences.

The President linked recent juvenile crime incidents to violent video games, saying such content can normalize killing and reduce sensitivity to real‑world harm.

He cited the government’s move to restrict access to the controversial game GoreBox after reports connected it to a shooting involving minors.

Marcos said the government will continue consulting experts on the psychological effects of social media, online violence, and pornography before deciding on broader policy responses.

He underscored that any change to the juvenile justice law must be based on evidence that children’s behavior has indeed shifted due to these exposures.