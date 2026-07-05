HeadlinesNews

Ex-cop sought in Iloilo City police station raid surrenders

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read
Former Police Corporal Jerry Villanueva (wearing hoodie) surrenders to Police Regional Office-6 chief Brig. Gen. Randulf T. Tuaño. (Photo from PNP/PRO-6)

By Tara Yap

ILOILO CITY—A fugitive former police officer and the subject of the controversial raid of the Iloilo City Police Office-Molo Police Station on July 1 surrendered on Sunday, July 5.

The suspect, Police Corporal Jerry Villanueva, turned himself in to Police Regional Office-6 chief Police Brig. Gen. Randulf T. Tuaño at 12:45 a.m. in Camp Delgado, the PRO-6 headquarters here. Villanueva surrendered two guns.

“Nagpasya siyang sumuko dahil gusto na niyang harapin ang kanyang kaso upang matapos na ang problemang kanyang kinakaharap. Ang mahalaga ay mapayapa nating naipatupad ang warrant of arrest at maiharap siya sa hukuman nang naaayon sa batas,” said Tuaño.

Villanueva and another police officer are facing murder and theft charges filed by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) over the January 2020 shooting here where drug suspect Allen Muller and businessman Delfin Britanico, the son of the late Iloilo Rep. Salvador “Buddy” Britanico, were killed.

Villanueva was assigned to the City Drug Enforcement Unit (CDEU) of the ICPO at that time.

The suspect surrendered days after the controversial raid by the Philippine National Police-Integrity Monitoring and Enforcement Group (PNP-IMEG) at the Iloilo City Police Office-Molo Police Station.

The PNP-IMEG allegedly disarmed on-duty cops as they searched for Villanueva who was nowhere to be found.

Operating lawmen allegedly pointed their firearms towards civilians, including a barangay captain and a member of the media, who were at the police station.

 

‘Dugo-dugo’ gang dupes girl, 14
Gwen forms Cebu Traffic Management Board
Richard-Sarah Dubai-bound
Ombudsman to submit VP Duterte’s SALNs to House panel
COVID-19 deaths in PH rise to 8; 34 new cases bared
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article OFW hailed for rescuing fellow worker from drowning in Taiwan

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

OFW hailed for rescuing fellow worker from drowning in Taiwan
Headlines News
Luzon’s seismic risks intensify with newly found fault zones
Headlines News
Baguio schools prepare active shooter drills for students
Headlines News
Dirty mineral water downs 2 in Antipolo
Headlines News