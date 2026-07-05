Dirty mineral water downs 2 in Antipolo

By Richielyn Canlas

Two people were rushed to the hospital after consuming contaminated bottled mineral water in Antipolo City, prompting authorities to launch an investigation.

Police said the incident happened on July 3, when a 20‑year‑old customer bought a one‑liter bottle of mineral water from a sari‑sari store.

After taking a sip, she noticed a foul odor and unusual taste and immediately alerted the 63‑year‑old store owner.

To confirm, the owner also drank from the same bottle. Both victims soon experienced alarming symptoms.

The customer reported discomfort, while the store owner suffered a burning sensation in the mouth, difficulty breathing, and burns on the lips and tongue.

The two were hospitalized at Amang Rodriguez Memorial Medical Center for treatment.

Police later seized the suspect bottled water for laboratory testing to determine the cause of contamination.

Authorities have not disclosed the brand but said representatives of the manufacturer have been summoned for questioning.