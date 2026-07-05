HeadlinesNews

Dirty mineral water downs 2 in Antipolo

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read

By Richielyn Canlas

Two people were rushed to the hospital after consuming contaminated bottled mineral water in Antipolo City, prompting authorities to launch an investigation.

Police said the incident happened on July 3, when a 20‑year‑old customer bought a one‑liter bottle of mineral water from a sari‑sari store.

After taking a sip, she noticed a foul odor and unusual taste and immediately alerted the 63‑year‑old store owner.

To confirm, the owner also drank from the same bottle. Both victims soon experienced alarming symptoms.

The customer reported discomfort, while the store owner suffered a burning sensation in the mouth, difficulty breathing, and burns on the lips and tongue.

The two were hospitalized at Amang Rodriguez Memorial Medical Center for treatment.

Police later seized the suspect bottled water for laboratory testing to determine the cause of contamination.

Authorities have not disclosed the brand but said representatives of the manufacturer have been summoned for questioning.

OCTA urges 1-week ECQ extension
Charges filed vs Osmena for stripping office bare
NPA rebel dead in Bukidnon clash
Cool weather this week
Melissa Manchester back to back with David Pomeranz
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article ‘Tumulong na, tinutukan pa’: Rider held for pointing gun at Good Samaritan

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

‘Tumulong na, tinutukan pa’: Rider held for pointing gun at Good Samaritan
Headlines News
Drunk driver plunges SUV into creek in Quezon City
Headlines News
Dad shoots son dead after birthday fight
Headlines News
Preseason Cup: UP, La Salle renew rivalry
basketball Headlines Sports