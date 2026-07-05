OFW hailed for rescuing fellow worker from drowning in Taiwan

CAUAYAN CITY, Isabela – An Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) from this city is being praised online for his heroic act of rescuing a fellow OFW who was swept away by raging waters at a tourist spot in Taiwan.

Dhen Mark Quitoriano Suga, a resident of Barangay Minante 1, said he and his co‑workers were on a day‑off trip when continuous rains made the area dangerous with strong currents and slippery rocks.

During the visit, a female OFW slipped while posing for a photo and was carried downstream.

While many onlookers hesitated due to the hazardous conditions, Suga rushed to her aid. He managed to grab her, but both lost their footing and were dragged further by the current.

When the woman disappeared underwater, Suga jumped in after her.

The two eventually clung to a vine to keep themselves afloat while waiting for help.

Despite fearing they might drown, Suga encouraged her to hold on until rescuers arrived.

After several minutes, locals and companions pulled them to safety.

Another co‑worker who tried to help was also swept downstream but later rescued.

Suga, who has worked in Taiwan for five years, said helping others is important, though he reminded fellow OFWs to always consider their own safety during emergencies.

He urged them to be cautious when visiting tourist spots, especially in bad weather, stressing that they are abroad to build a better future for their families in the Philippines.