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Ombudsman to submit VP Duterte’s SALNs to House panel

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read

The Office of the Ombudsman announced on Thursday, March 26, that it will submit copies of the Statements of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth (SALNs) of Vice President Sara Duterte to the House Committee on Justice.

The committee, which is investigating the impeachment complaints filed against Duterte, issued a subpoena requiring the Ombudsman to provide her SALNs. These cover her tenure as Davao City vice mayor (2007–2013), Davao City mayor (2016–2022), and vice president (2022–2025).

Assistant Ombudsman Mico Clavano said in a press briefing: “Even a simple request would do. So much more if it’s a subpoena—we will comply.”

Clavano emphasized that the Ombudsman’s mandate is to promote transparency and accountability.

He noted that one of the first actions taken when Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla assumed office was to open public officials’ SALNs to the public.

At the same time, Clavano stressed that the Ombudsman exercises caution when investigating impeachable officers, including Duterte.

“We are careful to make sure we move efficiently and do not step on unconstitutional grounds,” he said.

He also confirmed that several complaints have been filed against Duterte before the Ombudsman. One of the most recent was lodged by former senator Antonio “Sonny” Trillanes IV and others, who accused her of plunder over alleged anomalies in the use of confidential and intelligence funds (CIF) during her terms as vice president, Department of Education (DepEd) secretary, and Davao City mayor.

Clavano said the Ombudsman’s probe into the complaints against Duterte is currently in the fact-finding stage.

“The investigation regarding VP Sara is ongoing. We are gathering more and more evidence,” he added. (Czarina Ong Ki)

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