Public release of VP Sara impeachment evidence sought

By Hannah Torregoza

Senator Paolo “Bam” Aquino IV announced on Sunday, July 5, that he will file a motion to ensure all evidence presented in the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte is made available to the public.

Aquino said the motion will be filed during the first week of the trial, which begins Monday, July 6.

“We will file a motion to release all presented evidence to the public,” he stated in a video message.

He emphasized that transparency is crucial as senator‑judges deliberate on allegations of graft, corruption, betrayal of public trust, bribery, and high crimes.

Aquino noted that impeachment is a rigorous constitutional process requiring a two‑thirds vote of senator‑judges to remove an elected official, underscoring the importance of public access to the evidence.

The senator urged Filipinos to closely monitor the proceedings, form their own opinions based on the evidence, and remain vigilant against misinformation.

He also promised to use his social media platforms to gather public questions and concerns.

Aquino pledged impartiality, stressing that he will examine the evidence thoroughly and vote based solely on facts.

“No political colors, no friends, no enemies. We will vote based on the evidence,” he said.