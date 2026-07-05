Erika Burgos eyes double at 5150 Bohol Triathlon

Erika Burgos returns to familiar ground next Sunday, July 12, aiming to make history as the first two-leg champion of the inaugural 5150 Triathlon Islands of the Philippines Series while leading a star-studded international field in the Sun Life 5150 Bohol.

The national triathlete and Southeast Asian Games gold medalist heads back to the beachfront of The Bellevue Resort in Panglao, Bohol where she has enjoyed multiple victories, drawing confidence from past success as she prepares for another demanding test over the Olympic-distance course featuring a 1.5-km swim, 40-km bike ride and 10-km run. With Bohol’s rolling terrain, tropical heat and deep field of competitors, the race is expected to demand equal measures of endurance, speed and tactical execution.

More than another championship opportunity in the Elite Category, Burgos is chasing a milestone in the landmark 10th staging of the event. After dominating the inaugural Guimaras leg last March, she now seeks to become the first athlete to capture two victories in this year’s island-hopping series, which was created not only to showcase world-class Olympic-distance racing but also to highlight the Philippines’ premier island destinations as global sports tourism hubs.

Burgos, who won this event back-to-back from 2023, shared top honors with Joshua Ramos of Baguio City in Guimaras before skipping the Camiguin stop, where fellow multi-titled triathlete Bea Quiambao ruled the women’s race and Kenneth Bonda emerged victorious in the men’s division.

Organized by Sunrise Events, Inc., the Sun Life 5150 Bohol has drawn competitors from 23 countries, setting the stage for another high-level showdown among Under-23 standouts and seasoned age-group athletes determined to shine across the various age-group divisions.

The race, however, represents far more than the penultimate stop of the series. Celebrating its historic 10th edition, the event underscores Bohol’s enduring reputation as one of the country’s premier triathlon destinations, built on a decade of competitive racing, strong community support and an atmosphere that blends elite sport with the warmth of island hospitality.

At the heart of the 5150 Islands of the Philippines Series is a vision of promoting the country’s breathtaking islands as premier venues for international endurance sports. Each stop offers athletes not only a challenging race but also an opportunity to experience the unique culture, natural beauty and tourism attractions that make every host island distinct.

Bohol perfectly embodies that vision. Beyond race day, competitors and visitors can explore the iconic Chocolate Hills, pristine white-sand beaches, centuries-old churches, lush forests and vibrant marine sanctuaries, transforming the event into a complete sports tourism experience that extends well beyond the finish line.

The series forms part of the National Sports Tourism-Inter Agency Council’s continuing initiative to position the Philippines as one of Asia’s leading destinations for endurance sports, with support from the Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (TIEZA).

The Philippine Sports Commission likewise continues to champion the program, emphasizing that internationally recognized races staged in the country’s spectacular natural settings help elevate both Philippine sports and tourism while creating sustainable opportunities for host communities.