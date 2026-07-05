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King, former Wimbledon queen laud ‘Princess’ Alex Eala

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read
(Instagram)

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

 

Billie Jean King and Maria Sharapova were among the tennis icons who congratulated Alex Eala on her historic 7-6 (9), 6-2 third round victory over defending champion Iga Swiatek in the Wimbledon Championships on Sunday, July 5.

King and Sharapova took to social media their warmest regards to Eala, whose triumph was a first for any Filipina singles player in the Grand Slam’s Open era.

“What a treat to spend some time with Alex Eala, fresh off her historic win at Wimbledon today,” wrote King in an Instagram post.

“She is the first Filipino to reach the Round of 16. Such an inspiration for kids in the Philippines and all over the world. Keep going for it, Alex!” she added.

The post was accompanied by a photo of the two together and a video showing Eala greeting King with a hug before saying, “I don’t know if you remember me. I’m Alex.”

The 82-year-old King, a former world No. 1, owns 39 Grand Slam titles, including 12 in singles.

Sharapova, meanwhile, also joined the chorus of praise, leaving a short but sweet message on Wimbledon’s Instagram post featuring Eala’s match-winning point.

“What a star!” wrote the Russian legend, who won the 2004 Wimbledon title as a 17-year-old  by upsetting two-time defending champion Serena Williams.

Other personalities who also congratulated Eala on social media are boxing icon Manny Pacquiao, fellow tennis player and close friend Eva Lys, and two-time Olympic pole vaulter EJ Obiena.

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