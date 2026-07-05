basketballHeadlinesSports

MPBL: Quezon topples Caloocan; San Juan, QC beat foes

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read
Quezon's Cedric Manzano (MPBL)

The Quezon Huskers rode a closing 10-point cluster to topple the Caloocan Batang Kankaloo, 72-67, on Saturday in the SportsPlus MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) 2026 Season at the Caloocan Sports Complex.
Trailing, 62-67, the Huskers found saviors in Judel Fuentes and Jolo Manansala to tally their 10th win in 12 starts and move closer to the Gensan Warriors (14-2) and the Batangas City Tanduay Athletics (12-2) in the South standings of the two-division, 27-team tournament.

In other games, The San Juan Knights found their rhythm in the second quarter and never wavered to trounce the Sarangani 10ACT Marlins, 110-76, while the Quezon City Black Bulls routed the also-ran Paranaque Patriots, 106-74, in the second game to climb to 7-8 and revive their playoff hopes.
After Manansala soared for a drive, Fuentes buried a triple and cut through the lane, followed by another Manansala drive to regain control for the Huskers, 71-67.
Joshua Yerro pinned Caloocan its second loss in 16 outings by making his first free throw with 8.5 seconds left.
Kean Baclaan canned a one-handed jumper, followed by a drive to put Caloocan up by five with 6 minutes and 14 seconds to go.
Caloocan went silent the rest of the way, however, as Eric Camson missed two free throws and a short stab, and the Batang Kankaloo’s guns misfired.
Cedric Manzano, Quezon’s center of power, posted 20 points, 8 rebounds and 2 steals to clinch the SportsPlus best player honors over Fuentes, with 14 points and 6 assists, and Cyrus Tabi, with 11 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists.
The Knights, with Michael Calisaan, JP Boral and Reyland Torres at the firing end, poured in 32 points in that span to pull away for good, 46-32, and raised their record to 12-1.

Two in row for Union Bell
2017 DA budget to boost farmers
Alex Eala delivers huge ace for PH sports
NU wins cheerleading tilt
Azkals, NoKor in friendly match
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article In-form Lloyd Go goes for ICTSI Pradera crown

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

In-form Lloyd Go goes for ICTSI Pradera crown
Golf Headlines Sports
Erika Burgos eyes double at 5150 Bohol Triathlon
Headlines Sports Triathlon
Eala, assured of P18M,  dedicates latest win to someone ‘with ruffled socks and chubby cheeks’
Headlines Sports Tennis
Morocco beats World Cup co-host Canada 3-0 and advances to the quarterfinals
Football Headlines Sports