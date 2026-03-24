Quiambao scores ‘double’ in IRONMAN 70.3 Davao

Bea Quiambao conquered one of the sport’s most challenging courses in down south, powering through the punishing heat with a dominant, grit-filled performance in the IRONMAN 70.3 Davao last Sunday, March 22.

The 25-year-old ace seized not one but two titles in a race that tested every ounce of endurance. Clocking in at 5:19:29, Quiambao powered through the 1.9-km swim, 90-km bike, and 21-km run with relentless consistency, posting splits of 34:49, 2:53:22, and 1:48:46.

Despite the heat and fatigue, the Malaybalay, Bukidnon native rose above the rest to claim the overall women’s championship while also taking the Filipino Elite Category crown – a division designed to spotlight the country’s top national team talents.

She shared the spotlight with men’s overall champion Irienold Reig Jr., who mirrored her two-title feat with a commanding 4:33:41 finish, also topping the 18-24 division.

The event’s much-anticipated return to the racing calendar transformed Davao Coastal Road into a theater of endurance, where athletes pushed limits in pursuit of glory. Organized by Sunrise Events, Inc. with support from key national agencies, including the Philippine Sports Commission, TIEZA and the National Sports Tourism Inter-Agency Council, the race also reinforced the Philippines’ growing reputation as a premier destination for world-class endurance competitions.

Beyond Quiambao’s brilliance, the women’s division showcased depth and determination across age groups. Moira Aves ruled the 18-24 class (6:58:50), while Aira Lopez topped 25-29 (5:45:49). Leyann Ramo dominated the 30-34 division (5:23:06), and Lyllian Banzon led the 35-39 field (5:42:39).

Joanna Cruz (5:40:52) and Rhen Marte (6:36:22) claimed the 40-44 and 45-49 titles, respectively, while Catherine Arias triumphed in 50-54 (5:55:38). Norisa Goc-Ong and Celma Hitalia completed the roster of champions in the 55-59 and 60-64 divisions.

On the men’s side of the event sponsored by BYD and presented by Aboitiz, Romeo Calamohoy topped the 25-29 class, while Mervin Santiago grabbed the 30-34 title, Michael Acas held firm in 35-39, and Czech athlete Petr Lukosz dominated the 40-44 division with a 4:34:29 finish, good for second overall. Arthur Abogado surged late to win 45-49, while Ian Solana led 50-54. Hiroyuki Fujimaki, Michael Klose, Jean Francois Hevin and Martin Bucholz rounded out the winners in 55-59, 60-64. 65-69 and 70-74 categories, respectively.

But in a race defined by extremes, it was Quiambao who burned brightest – turning heat into fuel, distance into dominance, and a grueling course into her personal proving ground.

Meanwhile, Team Tri-SND Barracuda reaffirmed its dominance in the Tribu Maisugon category, securing its third consecutive championship with a total of 37,491 points, and claiming the top prize of P500,000.

The team-focused division, supported by the Davao City government, requires a minimum of 11 members competing collectively for the title.

Lording it over in the Sunrise Sprint women’s division were Anisha Caluya (16-19/1:18:34); Sherr Daniot (20-24/1:42:39); Tamy Punzalan (25-29/1:51:16); Sandra Pineda (30-34/1:38:48); Sheena Nombrado (35-39/1:43:57); Maria Palermo (40-44/1:47:43); Joann Caralian (45-49/1:40:16); Antoniette Tanchico (50-54/2:13:55); Haidee Digma (55-59/2:19:12); and Carmina Ilagan (60-64/2:15:47).

In relay competition, Team AIM PH Tri Team topped the men’s division in 1:06:11, besting Team Tri ODMC (1:24:14) and Team Aisat Aeroforce (1:24:36), while Team Mx3 clinched the women’s division crown in1:21:45, dominating Team TDN Con Steel Builders (1:28:47) and Team Trisole Sisters (1:33:47).

Team AIM PH completed a double as it also secured the mixed relay championship in 1:16:24, beating Team Sponty (1:31:15) and Team Program (1:38:47).