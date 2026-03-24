Farmer held after grass fire destroys 12 vehicles in Rizal

A 40-year-old farmer was arrested after accidentally starting a grass fire that razed a garage containing 12 vehicles in Barangay Pinugay, Baras, Rizal, on March 22.

According to the Baras Municipal Police Station, the suspect, identified only as “Dennis,” had been burning garbage near a grass field in Sitio Kapatagan when the flames spread uncontrollably.

The fire quickly engulfed a nearby garage where several vehicles were parked.

A mechanic working at the garage immediately alerted the Baras Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), which dispatched firefighters to the scene and managed to extinguish the blaze.

Arson investigators estimated the damage at around ₱500,000.

Witnesses positively identified Dennis as the one who inadvertently caused the fire, leading to his arrest.

Police said the suspect will face charges of reckless imprudence resulting in damage to property. (Patrick Garcia)