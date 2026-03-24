PCU-D repeats over LPU-B; Diliman triumphs

Games Thursday

(Paco Arena)

12 noon – MCU vs ICC

2 p.m. – CEU vs OLI

4 p.m. – UB vs PWU

Philippine Christian University-Dasmariñas rebounded remarkably from a stinging defeat last week by repeating over Lyceum of the Philippines University in the second round of the PGFlex-UCAL Season 8 Basketball Tournament on Monday, March 23, at the Paco Arena in Manila.

Determined to redeem themselves after absorbing a 71-68 defeat to reigning titlist Olivarez College exactly a week ago, the Dolphins went to Kingsley Anaba and the 6-foot-9 Nigerian did not disappoint by tallying 26 points and 15 rebounds plus two assists.

Guard Nifio John Opone also dazzled as he finished with 18 points spiked by two triples while Angus Geronimo added 13 points.

Both PCU-D and Lyceum finished tied for third to fourth places with similar 6-5 marks in the second elims of their group but it was the former who took the No. 3 seeding due to the winner over the other rule.

PCU-D also beat Lyceum, 72-71, in the first round.

Meanwhile, early semifinalists Centro Escolar University (9-1) and Olivarez College (8-2) dispute the top seeding on Thursday, March 26, at the close of the second part of the elims.

The Pirates came into the game with soaring confidence after ending CEU’s 9-game winning run with a 79-76 victory last Thursday, but they slowly fell apart in the face of PCU-D’s impressive shooting and air-tight defense.

In other games, Diliman College and Manila Central University likewise reaffirmed their mastery over University of Batangas and Philippine Women’s University, respectively,

The Blue Dragons clobbered the UB Brahmans, 95-76, to set up a quarterfinal meeting with the Pirates after the Holy Week break, while the MCU Supremos whipped the PWU Patriots, 79-60.