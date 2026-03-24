NU’s Buddin, FEU’s Lopez take UAAP Players of the Week honor

Two players shone brightest in a pair of thrilling five-set matches in the UAAP Season 88 collegiate volleyball tournaments on Sunday.

From the brink, Far Eastern University’s Lovely Lopez and National University’s Buds Buddin powered their respective schools to gutsy victories in battles that went the full distance.

Their efforts in five-set affairs — coupled with their teams’ decisive wins earlier in the week — helped Lopez and Buddin claim the Collegiate Press Corps Players of the Week honors, presented by the Philippine Sports Commission, for March 18 to 22.

Lopez showed her two-way game and nerves of steel in FEU’s denial of a reverse sweep from NU, 25-23, 25-23, 20-25, 21-25, 22-20, on Sunday. She registered 19 points, 14 digs, and 25 receptions, including a point that gave the Lady Tamaraws their sixth match point, clearing the way for them to take down the defending champions.

With the win, the Lady Tamaraws tied the Lady Bulldogs’ record at 6–3, avenging their first-round loss and securing a share of second place.

“Sabi nga po ni [assistant coach Manolo Refugia] na habaan lang ‘yung pasensiya. Kahit na nag-e-error ka na, pero patuloy pa rin,” said the homegrown FEU talent, who notched eight of her 19 markers in the decider.

She was coming off a seven-point, eight-dig, and eight-reception outing against University of the East, where they won in dominant fashion, 25-11, 25-15, 25-22, on March 18.

In contrast to her rookie year, Lopez now has more confidence on the playing court, thanks to her teammates and coaches who helped build it.

“Tinutulungan ako ng teammates ko and coaches ko kung paano makuha ‘yung confidence na ‘yun, lalo na ‘pag ‘yung mga crucial points and crucial games,” she said.

Lopez bested fellow Lady Tamaraw Faida Bakanke, De La Salle University’s Angel Canino and Amie Provido, University of Santo Tomas’ Angge Poyos and Reg Jurado, as well as University of the Philippines’ Kianne Olango for the weekly honor backed by Discovery Suites and Buffalo Wings N’ Things.

On the men’s side, Buddin willed his team to a thrilling 28-26, 17-25, 24-26, 25-11, 15-8 victory over rival FEU, dealing the league leader its first loss of the season as he scored six of his total 25 points in the deciding frame

“That time, parang inisip ko na lang na sige, ilaban na lang namin nang ilaban. Kasi nung nag-start na lumamang kami ng isa, talagang sinabi ko sa kanila na enjoyin natin. Talagang pinu-push ko sila na tumakbo sa labas, hanggang sa nakita ko talaga na nadadala sila ng energy ko. Doon nag-start na nabaliktad na namin ‘yung momentum,” said Buddin, whose production anchored on 19 attacks, three blocks, and three service aces.

The Palawan native still sees plenty to work on, however, both for himself and for the five-time defending champions.

“Still not satisfied pa rin naman kasi sabi nga ni coach Dante Alinsunurin, nung umpisa namin, medyo talagang inconsistent kami sa ginagawa namin. Ang dami pang lapses na nangyayari. Alam ko marami pa kaming pwedeng ipakita pa,” said Buddin.

“Alam ko na pagdating sa dulo talaga, ‘yung team talaga namin is laging pandulo. ‘Yun ang laging goal namin — ‘pag dulo, do’n kami lagi nagpo-focus, kung ano ‘yung dapat pa naming aralin, punan, at tutukan,” the 6-foot-1 Bulldog added.

Buddin, who edged out teammates Leo Ordiales and Jade Disquitado, FEU’s Mikko Espartero, Ateneo de Manila University’s Kennedy Batas, as well as DLSU’s Issa Ousseini for the citation, also had 14 points, four digs, and seven receptions in their 25-19, 25-14, 25-19 win against UP last Wednesday.