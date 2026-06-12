BasketballHeadlinesSports

Welcome home, Bobet: Davao City pays tribute to a ‘fallen star’ from Ateneo

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read
(Rene Baterbonia FB post / Aldrin Escaner)

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Welcome back home, Bobet.

The remains of Ateneo basketball player Rene Baterbonia arrived in Davao City on Friday, June 12, ahead of funeral rites and tributes from the basketball community.

In a series of photos posted by Fr. Karel San Juan SJ and shared on the Ateneo de Davao University Facebook page, Baterbonia’s remains were seen at the Christ the King Chapel on the Ateneo de Davao Senior High School-Bangkal Campus where family, friends, former teammates and supporters are expected to gather and pay their respects.

Baterbonia is a product of the school before transferring to its Manila campus.

Ateneo de Davao is also hosting a public viewing to honor Baterbonia on June 12 (1 p.m. to 5 p.m.), June 13 (10 a.m. to 10 p.m.), and June 14 (10 a.m. to 10 p.m.), with a daily Mass scheduled from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Eulogy Night will be on June 12 starting at 7 p.m.

“In grief, we gather. In love, we hold on. In hope, we remember,” Ateneo de Davao’s post read.

After the services in Davao City, Baterbonia’s remains will be transported to his hometown in Agusan del Sur, where he will be laid to rest.

Baterbonia, along with Nigerian teammate Divine Adili died in a drowning incident during team-building of Ateneo de Manila men’s basketball squad in Aurora on June 8.

PBA: KaTropa practising with two imports
SMB tackles Korean club, Meralco takes on Macau in EASL opener at MOA
Cop in Espinosa killing had asked P3M from Kerwin
Red Lions devour Blazers; stay on top
Alyssa Valdez’s Creamline, 4 other teams joining PVL bubble
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Waiting for answers

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Waiting for answers
Headlines Last Shot Sports
Alas’ failed podium bid a learning experience for young guns – Alyssa Valdez
Sports Volleyball
Message from the President
Headlines News
Mexico breaks the curse before more than 80,000 home fans
Headlines Sports