Welcome home, Bobet: Davao City pays tribute to a ‘fallen star’ from Ateneo

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Welcome back home, Bobet.

The remains of Ateneo basketball player Rene Baterbonia arrived in Davao City on Friday, June 12, ahead of funeral rites and tributes from the basketball community.

In a series of photos posted by Fr. Karel San Juan SJ and shared on the Ateneo de Davao University Facebook page, Baterbonia’s remains were seen at the Christ the King Chapel on the Ateneo de Davao Senior High School-Bangkal Campus where family, friends, former teammates and supporters are expected to gather and pay their respects.

Baterbonia is a product of the school before transferring to its Manila campus.

Ateneo de Davao is also hosting a public viewing to honor Baterbonia on June 12 (1 p.m. to 5 p.m.), June 13 (10 a.m. to 10 p.m.), and June 14 (10 a.m. to 10 p.m.), with a daily Mass scheduled from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Eulogy Night will be on June 12 starting at 7 p.m.

“In grief, we gather. In love, we hold on. In hope, we remember,” Ateneo de Davao’s post read.

After the services in Davao City, Baterbonia’s remains will be transported to his hometown in Agusan del Sur, where he will be laid to rest.

Baterbonia, along with Nigerian teammate Divine Adili died in a drowning incident during team-building of Ateneo de Manila men’s basketball squad in Aurora on June 8.