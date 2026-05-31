Man dies in knife fight with ex-lover’s current partner

A man died following a knife fight with the current partner of his former live-in partner on Saturday, May 30.

According to the Antipolo Component City Police (CCPS), CCTV footage showed the victim, identified only as “Gilberto,” entering an establishment along J.P. Rizal Street in Barangay Dela Paz while armed with a knife.

Authorities said the suspect, identified as “Anthony,” noticed the victim’s presence and immediately stood up, drawing a knife from the side of his shorts.

The two engaged in a knife fight, during which Gilberto sustained a fatal stab wound to the chest, while Anthony suffered an injury near his upper eyebrow.

Both men were rushed to the hospital, where Gilberto was declared dead.

Police said the altercation may have stemmed from an existing grudge, as Gilberto’s former live-in partner is allegedly now in a relationship with Anthony.

Anthony is currently detained at the Antipolo Custodial Facility, while police prepare the necessary documents for the filing of charges against him. (Richielyn Canlas)