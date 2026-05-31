Man arrested after shooting neighbor’s dog over goat attack

DIADI, Nueva Vizcaya — A man was arrested after fatally shooting his neighbor’s dog with an air gun in Barangay Bugnay on Thursday, May 28, in what police said was an act of retaliation.

Investigators reported that the suspect entered the compound of his neighbor, a 42-year-old widow and businesswoman, and shot her pet dog, which died instantly from a bullet wound.

Responding officers found the animal already lifeless when they arrived.

The suspect later admitted to police that he shot the dog because it had entered his farm and bitten one of his goats. He voluntarily surrendered the air gun used in the incident.

The dog’s owner filed a complaint under Republic Act 8485, the Animal Welfare Act, as amended by RA 10631.

Police documented the weapon in the presence of barangay officials and brought both the suspect and the air gun to the Diadi Municipal Police Station.

Authorities reminded the public that cruelty and maltreatment of animals are punishable under the law. (Freddie Lazaro)