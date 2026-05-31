Senior citizen farmer shot dead over mangoes in Isabela

SANTA MARIA, Isabela — A 68-year-old farmer was killed in a violent confrontation over mangoes in Barangay Buenavista on Friday, May 29.

Police identified the victim as “Nerissa,” who was gathering mangoes with two companions when they were confronted by “Mario,” 51, the property owner.

Investigators said a heated argument broke out, during which the suspect drew a firearm and shot the victim in the chest. She died instantly at the scene.

The suspect fled on a motorcycle but was arrested in a follow-up operation in Sitio Pata, Barangay Buenavista.

Authorities recovered a 9mm pistol from him, which is now under investigation after its serial number was traced to the Philippine National Police (PNP).

The victim’s companions were unharmed but delayed reporting the incident due to the long walk needed to reach the barangay captain’s house.

Police noted that the suspect and victim had a long-standing property boundary dispute, which may have fueled the confrontation.

Follow-up investigations are ongoing to determine how the suspect obtained the firearm and to resolve the underlying land conflict. (Freddie Lazaro)