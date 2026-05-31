87 hurt in twin bus collision in Benguet

TUBA, Benguet — A collision between two Victory Liner buses along Marcos Highway in Barangay Taloy Sur left 87 passengers injured late Saturday night, May 30, prompting a large-scale emergency response across Benguet and La Union.

The accident occurred at approximately 8:35 p.m., when one bus was struck and overturned onto its side, while the other sustained heavy damage.

Two private vehicles were also caught in the crash, adding to the chaos on the busy mountain highway.

Rescue operations were immediately launched, with teams from the Tuba Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO), La Trinidad MDRRMO, Pugo MDRRMO, Baguio City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, Bureau of Fire Protection, Philippine Red Cross (PRC), barangay volunteers, and other groups working together to extract passengers and provide medical assistance.

The Philippine Red Cross deployed ambulances and welfare teams, transporting 71 patients to Baguio General Hospital and Medical Center and 15 to La Union Medical Center in Agoo.

Dr. Niño Pimentel Emocling, Chief Resident Physician of the Department of Surgery at Baguio General Hospital, confirmed the admissions, noting that several patients required urgent trauma care.

Welfare teams were also dispatched to hospitals to assist families, verify patient information, and coordinate immediate needs.

Despite the scale of injuries, responders reported no fatalities as of late Saturday evening.

Authorities continue to account for all passengers and coordinate with hospitals to ensure proper treatment and support.

Police and local officials have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the collision. (Freddie Lazaro)