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Senior TNVS driver injured in viral QC road rage

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read
The driver of the Mitsubishi Xpander MPV who assaulted a senior citizen TNVS driver during a road rage incident in Quezon City. (Photo from LTO)

Police are pursuing the driver of a Mitsubishi Xpander involved in a road rage incident that injured a 73-year-old transport network vehicle service (TNVS) driver at the corner of 20th Avenue and P. Tuazon Boulevard in Barangay Dioquino Zobel, Project 4, on May 28.

The confrontation, which went viral on social media, began around 11 a.m. when the victim was turning right onto P. Tuazon Boulevard and was allegedly cut off by the Xpander.

The suspect then stepped out of his vehicle, hurled provocative remarks, and engaged in a heated altercation that escalated into physical assault, leaving the elderly driver injured.

The victim immediately reported the incident to Police Station 8, which traced the vehicle’s plate number through the Land Transportation Office (LTO) database.

Records showed the car is registered to a resident of Montalban, Rizal.

A show cause order has been issued requiring the registered owner to appear before authorities and explain the vehicle’s involvement.

The case remains under investigation for possible charges, while follow-up operations are ongoing to identify and locate the actual driver.

The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) urged the suspect to coordinate with investigators and appealed to the public to provide information through E911 or QC Helpline 122. (Trixee Rosel)

 

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