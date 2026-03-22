Red-hot Alex Eala guaranteed $105K paycheck at Miami Open

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

No matter what happens next, Alex Eala is already assured of a hefty paycheck after reaching the Miami Open Round of 16 on Sunday, March 22, in Florida.

After her 6-3, 7-6 (2) victory over Magda Linette, the 20-year-old Eala is already guaranteed a $105,720 (around P6.3 million) paycheck for securing a spot in the Last 16.

If she continues her hot form, Eala stands to earn more. So bless her soul.

Her victory sets her up a Round of 16 clash with 13th seed Karolina Muchova, and another win would not only send Eala to the quarterfinals but also boost her earnings to $193,645 (around P11.6 million).