Alex Eala stays hot in Miami, advances to Last 16

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Alex Eala weathered a second-set rally from Magda Linette to secure a 6-3, 7-6 (2) victory and punch her ticket to the Round of 16 at the Miami Open on Sunday, March 22 (Philippine time).

After a dominant first set, the 31st-seeded Eala had to dig deep midway through the second frame to outlast the more experienced Linette and keep her campaign alive in this WTA1000 event.

With the win, Eala set up an intriguing duel with 13th seed and 2023 French Open finalist Karolina Muchova, who edged Katie Boulter, 6-3, 7-5.