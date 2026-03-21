Canino, La Salle outshine Nitura, Adamson to stay unblemished

By MARK REY MONTEJO

Amie Provido sparked the run, while Angel Canino finished it off as De La Salle University took down the Shai Nitura-led Adamson, 25-19, 17-25, 25-23, 25-23, to stay unbeaten in the UAAP Season 88 women’s volleyball tournament Saturday, March 21.

Up 2-1 in the showdown of the top MVP candidates, the Lady Spikers stumbled in the fourth and trailed, 11–16, before Provido ignited a comeback that cut the deficit to 19–21. Shevana Laput then stepped up with consecutive hits, before Lilay Del Castillo chipped in one.

Canino delivered the lethal blows with her 20th and 21st points to complete the escape.

Nitura managed to convert some points for a 23-23 deadlock for the Lady Falcons, but those were not enough as Canino sealed the deal to extend La Salle’s unbeaten streak to eight matches and keep the No. 1 spot. Adamson, on the other hand, dropped to 4-4 at fifth.

The last time La Salle achieved an 8-0 card was in Season 85, when former Rookie-MVP Canino steered the Taft-based squad past the erstwhile Bella Belen-powered National University for their 12th overall title.

La Salle also swept Adamson this year after the former emerged as a victor in their first meeting that ended in five sets.

“Ang ipinaalala namin nung first three sets, ‘ypng blocking namin nawala bigla. Nadisorganize, hindi naka-establish ‘yung blocking, so thankful nung fourth set gumana. Bumalik ‘yung blocking. Kay Amie crucial ‘yung mga block na nagawa niya,” said La Salle deputy coach Noel Orcullo.

Canino starred with 21 points on 20 attacks and one ace along with one excellent dig and 15 excellent receptions. Provido and Laput chipped in 18 and 10 points, respectively, for La Salle.

“It was really a tough game. Grabe nilaban talaga namin [and] thankful ako kasi nakatulong ako sa team and ‘yon din kasi ang role ko as a senior, I really need to step up for the team,” said Provido, who engineered an 8-3 blitz that turned a 13-18 deficit into 22-all.

Shane Reterta added nine points, while Del Castillo had four. Eshana Nunag tallied 23 excellent and two digs with Lyka May De Leon anchoring the defense with 11 digs and 14 receptions.

Nitura, last year’s Rookie of the Year, unloaded 23 points with eight digs and 24 receptions, while Frances Mordi collected 21 points, six digs, and 13 receptions to pace Adamson. MJ Aseo and Lhouiz Tuddao logged 11 and 10 points which all went down the drain.