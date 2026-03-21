Lady Altas gun for strong start against reigning NCAA champ Blazers in semis opener

By MARK REY MONTEJO

University of Perpetual Help seeks a strong start against reigning champion College of St. Benilde as the top two teams clash in the semifinals of the NCAA Season 101 women’s volleyball tournament at the Strike in Bacoor, Cavite Sunday, March 22.

The Lady Altas, who finally returned in the semis after hurdling a scare from the Emilio Aguinaldo College Lady Generals in the quarters, try to pull off a statement against the five-peat-seeking Lady Blazers in their 2:30 p.m. showdown.

Their exciting match comes after the 11 a.m. duel between rivals the Letran Lady Knights and the San Beda Lady Red Spikers.

Perpetual coach Sany Rieta is banking on his wards’ chemistry, with Cyrille Almeniana, Jemalyn Menor, Shaila Omipon, Charisse Enrico, Geraldine Palacio, Loraine Lagmay, setter Fianne Arioal and libero Jodi Lozano at the forefront of the attack.

“Sabi ko sa kanila, kailangan natin pagtulong-tulungan ito, as a team, nag-andito na tayo, let us work together to achieve our goal.” said Rieta.

It would be the third time that Perpetual and CSB collide this season after splitting their first two encounters in the eliminations.

Perpetual won in the first meeting in a five-set thriller, but Benilde struck back in a dominant fashion off a straight-set triumph.