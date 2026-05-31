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Vandalizing men assault cop in QC

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
Three men were arrested for allegedly attacking a Quezon City Police District (QCPD) officer who intervened in a vandalism incident in Quezon City. (Photo from QCPD)

Three men were arrested after allegedly attacking a Quezon City Police District (QCPD) officer who confronted them for vandalizing a fence along Eulogio Rodriguez Avenue early morning of May 29.

According to police, the officer from Station 12 caught the suspects in the act of defacing a metal fence and identified himself as a law enforcer.

Instead of stopping, the suspects allegedly ganged up on him, assaulting the officer before fleeing the area.

Follow-up operations by the Criminal Investigation and Detection Unit, District Intelligence Division, and Station 12 led to the arrest of one suspect the same day.

The two others later surrendered with the help of barangay officials.

The suspects now face charges for vandalism under Quezon City Ordinance No. SP-3163, S-2022 and the Anti-Vandalism Ordinance No. SP-2342, S-2014, as well as direct assault with physical injury before the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office. (Trixee Rosel)

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