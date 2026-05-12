News

5-year-old dies weeks after brutal assault in Navotas

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read
The parents of five-year-old “Francis” mourn beside his remains after the child died weeks following a brutal attack in Navotas City on March 31. Francis died on May 10 after suffering serious injuries. (Photo courtesy of Jemuel Muleta/Facebook)

A five-year-old boy who was stabbed and beaten in Navotas City last March has died after weeks of treatment, police confirmed, as his grieving parents shared heartbreaking tributes online.

The child, identified as “Francis,” succumbed to severe neck and abdominal wounds at 11:45 p.m. on Sunday, May 10, despite intensive treatment since the attack. Police said the boy also suffered bruises on the face.

His parents, in social media posts, expressed grief over the child’s death, recalling his plea not to see them cry.

“Walang mapaglagyan ‘yung lungkot at sakit anak pero sabi mo samin na ayaw mo kame umiiyak hindi namin kaya anak sakit talaga miss kana namin ni mama,” they wrote.

“Akala ko madali anak pero ang sakit pala, kakayanin namin ng mama mo nak, alam kong masaya kana d’yan wag muna kami isipin ng mama mo ikaw paden baby namin, mahal na mahal na mahal kita anak, para kalang natutulog gwapo kapa den nak. Iloveyouuuu anak,” they added.

The child’s remains are currently at Funeraria Lorenzo on Nicolas Zamora Street in Tondo, Manila.

On March 31, the victim was found bleeding near the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) ramp along R10 in Sitio Puting Bato, Barangay North Bay Boulevard South (NBBS) Proper, Navotas City.

Closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage reportedly showed the victim with the suspect and two other minors before the attack.

Authorities said the suspect was positively identified by the victim and the two minors who were with him before the incident.

The suspect is currently detained at the police station and is facing charges for frustrated murder and violation of the Anti-Child Abuse Law. (Hannah Nicol)

Polanski’s rape victim pleads to end case
Senate, House on lockdown due to COVID infection
Rody returns with P4-B grant from China
More gov’t officials on chopping block
Motorcycle-riding duo robs 4 convenience stores in Rizal
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article VP Sara says arrest of Dela Rosa is wrong

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

VP Sara says arrest of Dela Rosa is wrong
News
PNP takes ‘safest route’ in handling Bato’s arrest
News
Bato vows legal fight to block ICC trial in The Hague
News
Comboy, Yambing power Batangas to a 91-53 rout of Paranaque
Basketball Headlines Sports