5-year-old dies weeks after brutal assault in Navotas

A five-year-old boy who was stabbed and beaten in Navotas City last March has died after weeks of treatment, police confirmed, as his grieving parents shared heartbreaking tributes online.

The child, identified as “Francis,” succumbed to severe neck and abdominal wounds at 11:45 p.m. on Sunday, May 10, despite intensive treatment since the attack. Police said the boy also suffered bruises on the face.

His parents, in social media posts, expressed grief over the child’s death, recalling his plea not to see them cry.

“Walang mapaglagyan ‘yung lungkot at sakit anak pero sabi mo samin na ayaw mo kame umiiyak hindi namin kaya anak sakit talaga miss kana namin ni mama,” they wrote.

“Akala ko madali anak pero ang sakit pala, kakayanin namin ng mama mo nak, alam kong masaya kana d’yan wag muna kami isipin ng mama mo ikaw paden baby namin, mahal na mahal na mahal kita anak, para kalang natutulog gwapo kapa den nak. Iloveyouuuu anak,” they added.

The child’s remains are currently at Funeraria Lorenzo on Nicolas Zamora Street in Tondo, Manila.

On March 31, the victim was found bleeding near the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) ramp along R10 in Sitio Puting Bato, Barangay North Bay Boulevard South (NBBS) Proper, Navotas City.

Closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage reportedly showed the victim with the suspect and two other minors before the attack.

Authorities said the suspect was positively identified by the victim and the two minors who were with him before the incident.

The suspect is currently detained at the police station and is facing charges for frustrated murder and violation of the Anti-Child Abuse Law. (Hannah Nicol)