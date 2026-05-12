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PNP takes ‘safest route’ in handling Bato’s arrest

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read
Members of the Philippine National Police-Southern Police District (PNP-SPD) arrive at the Senate to help maintain order and control the crowd gathered outside the main gate on May 11. (Photo by Mark Balmores)

The Philippine National Police (PNP) said it is taking the “safest route” in dealing with the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) arrest warrant against former PNP chief and now Senator Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa.

Despite confirmation of the warrant, the PNP stressed it has yet to receive any official communication or lawful directive from the proper government authorities.

“The PNP emphasizes that any report regarding an alleged ICC warrant remains subject to existing laws, due process, and proper coordination with concerned government agencies and relevant international law enforcement mechanisms,” the statement read.

Former senator Antonio Trillanes IV earlier presented a copy of the ICC warrant at the Senate, prompting a tense standoff as Dela Rosa was seen on CCTV running from National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) agents.

The ICC later confirmed the warrant had been forwarded to the NBI.

NBI Director Melvin Matibag, after meeting with Senate leaders, agreed to honor the Senate’s protection of Dela Rosa.

PNP spokesman Brig. Gen. Randulf Tuaño said police will act only upon lawful directives, stressing that contingency plans and operational measures must follow due process and established protocols.

These include coordination with the National Central Bureau, which liaises with Interpol, and the Philippine Center on Transnational Crime (PCTC).

“The PNP remains guided by existing laws and lawful directives in relation to the reported ICC warrant confirmation,” Tuaño said. (Aaron Recuenco)

 

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