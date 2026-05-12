Comboy, Yambing power Batangas to a 91-53 rout of Paranaque

The Batangas City Tanduay Athletics greeted the second quarter with a 20-point cluster and proceeded to rout the Paranaque Patriots, 91-53, on Monday, May 11, in the SportsPlus MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) 2026 Season at the Paco Arena in Manila.

Ino Comboy presided over that Batangas blitz, firing 11 points on a jumper and three straight triples, followed by Rhinwill Yambing with 5 points as the Athletics pulled away to stay, 41-14, with 3 minutes and 48 seconds left.

Atoning for his goal-tending violation that pushed Cebu past Batangas, 84-83, on April 22, Yambing finished with 25 points, 7 rebounds and 2 steals and was chosen the best player over Jhan Nermal, with 16 points and 7 rebounds, and Comboy, with 13 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists.

Batangas raised its record to 5-2, trailing Caloocan (6-0), Gensan (6-0), Quezon Province (3-0), San Juan (4-1) and Abra (3-1) in the standings of the two-division, 28-team tournament.

In other games, Binan dumped Mindoro, 100-75, in the second game to climb to 4-3, while Basilan, under new management, trounced Bulacan, 86-78, in the opener.

Nic Cabanero, former star of the University of Santo Tomas Glowing Goldies, posted a double-double of 19 points and 12 rebounds, while Kenny Roger Rocacurva tallied 19 points and 9 rebounds for Binan.

Flashing the form that made him the 2019 Season MVP, Wilson notched 21 points, 10 in the fourth quarter, 11 rebounds, 5 assists and 2 steals to power Basilan to a 4-3 slate.

Wilson, who has been working out doubly hard to whip his 38-year-old body into tiptop shape, also emerged the game’s best rebounder as Basilan ruled the boards, 46-40, en route to being named the SportsPlus best player.

Jervy Cruz supported Wilson with 16 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists, and so did Miles Canal with 8 points and 6 rebounds, helping Basilan to enter the upper half of the standings.