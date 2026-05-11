Senate grants protective custody to Bato amid NBI scuffle

Hours after appearing at the Senate, Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa was placed under the chamber’s protective custody on Monday, May 11.

The move came after newly elected Senate President Alan Peter Cayetano approved a motion by Senator Rodante Marcoleta, citing the arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) that National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) operatives were tasked to serve.

Marcoleta invoked Article 59 of the Rome Statute, stressing that anyone arrested must be promptly delivered to a competent judicial authority to ensure identity verification, due process, and protection of rights.

“This is very important for protecting due process and the rule of law, which our colleague can avail of,” Marcoleta said during the plenary session.

The Senate adopted Resolution No. 44, granting Dela Rosa protective custody while he pursues legal remedies against the ICC warrant. (Hannah Torregoza)