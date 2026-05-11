House impeaches VP Sara again

The House of Representatives impeached Vice President Sara Duterte for the second consecutive year, approving four articles of impeachment with 255 votes, surpassing last year’s tally and setting up a Senate trial that never materialized in 2025.

This makes Duterte the first Philippine official to be impeached twice, in 2025 and 2026.

Unlike last year, when seven articles were sent directly to the Senate without committee review, this year’s charges went through the Justice Committee before adoption.

The vote count showed 26 against and nine abstentions.

Senior Deputy Majority Leader Lorenz Defensor moved for nominal voting on Committee Report No. 261, while Justice Committee Chair Rep. Gerville Luistro sponsored the measure.

Only four opposition lawmakers — SAGIP Party-list Rep. Paolo Marcoleta, Bagong Henerasyon (BH) Party-list Rep. Roberto Nazal Jr., Davao City 3rd Rep. Isidro Ungab, and Batangas 1st district Rep. Leandro Legarda Leviste — spoke against it during brief debates before the roll call began at 4:35 p.m.

The impeachment now heads to the Senate for trial—something that did not happen after last year’s proceedings. (Ellson Quismorio)