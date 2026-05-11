3 PH bets top medal hopes in Karate One Youth League

Promising local karatekas in Sebastian Neil Mañalac, Zian Alexander Sing and Aeleyah Magrata will spearhead the hometown hopes in the Karate One Youth League presented by the Philippine Sports Commission kicking off on Thursday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Given his international experience and track record, Mañalac, 17, looms as the brightest Filipino prospect in the four-day competition organized by the Karate ng Pilipinas Sports Federation, Inc. and sanctioned by the World Karate Federation.

The junior kumite (sparring) exponent has dominated his age group division division at the National Championships for the last five years and a consistent Batang Pinoy National Games gold medalist as well.

Mañalac bagged a gold and bronze medal in the 22nd Asian Cadet, Junior and Under-21 Karate Championships held at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City in 2024, earning him No. 8 in the WKF world ratings in his age group category.

He likewise secured a gold and a bronze medal in the 1st Asian Karate Federation Youth tournament and training camp staged in Wuhan, China two years ago.

In his last overseas stint, the Lourdes School of Mandaluyong high school graduate won two matches in the junior kumite men’s -68-kilogram class at the Karate One Youth League leg last February in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates.

Also a solid Pinoy prospect in the competition backed by the SM Group of Companies, Lanson’s Place and the Philippine Olympic Committee is Sing, 17, who ruled the junior men’s 61kg cass of the 4th Shureido International Karate Cup in Jakarta, Indonesia last year.

The karateka likewise dominated his weight class in the 6th Manuel Veguillas

Philippine International Open Karate Championship in 2025 and at the recent Nationals held in Tagaytay City.

Last but not the least is the versatile Magrata, who is both at home in kumite and kata (forms), who will be vying in the juniors -66kg women’s kumite of the tournament also backed by Milo, Senators Pia Cayetano, Christopher “Bong” Go and Citadines Place Manila.

Magrata topped the juniors female intermediate kata and settled for silver in the cadets female +61kg division in kumite in the 2025 Batang Pinoy National Games held in General Santos City.

Magrata was likewise the Karate Pilipinas Grand Winner juniors female kumite -66kg last year.

“All three young karatekas have been training very hard and I wouldn’t be suprised if they figure prominently in battle for gold in their respective age group categories,” karate chief Ricky Lim noted.

“There may be others, but for now, Mañalac, Sing and Magrata are our brighest hopes for the Karate One Youth League Manila leg,” he said.