Zedric Ivan Honorica, the food delivery rider who breaks PH record, gets big boost 

It was indeed a full-circle moment for Zedric Ivan Honorica.

Honorica, who financed his training and equipment through his food-delivery job before turning heads with a record-breaking performance in PhiCycling meet last March, received a big boost from the company he worked under in foodpanda.

foodpanda, one of Asia’s top online food and grocery delivery platforms, has lent its hand by giving the 21-year-old Honorica ample support in terms of funding, including one-year worth of pandamart groceries, gear and training support.

“Being a working student-athlete isn’t easy, so support like this means a lot. I appreciate that foodpanda values riders like us who are also chasing bigger goals. This will help me focus more on training and give my best in the competitions ahead,” Honorica shared.

Honorica made waves after posting 10.865 seconds in the men’s elite sprint of the Asian Cycling Confederation Track and Para Track Cycling Championships in Tagaytay, shattering Jan Paul Morales’ 20-year-old feat of 11.42 in the Doha 2006 Asian Games.

It became more impressive as Honorica’s bicycle that broke the record was the very same one he used in his deliveries – he just upgraded it manually by gradually buying parts needed in a high-level competition.

“Zedric’s story is a powerful example of the talent and determination within our rider community. At foodpanda, we create opportunities for our Ka-panda riders to go beyond the road and pursue what matters most.” said Patricia Jacinto, Growth and Marketing Director at foodpanda Philippines. “We’re excited for what more he can accomplish with upgraded equipment and continuous training.”

Last month, Honorica lost his bike after an unrecognized individual stole his bike while he was purchasing food in a convenience store. But it was recovered two days after a concern citizen directly message him then made a deal to retrieve the bike.