Senate coup: Sotto out, Cayetano in

The Senate voted 13-9-2 to remove Sen. Vicente “Tito” Sotto III as president and install Minority Leader Alan Peter Cayetano, coinciding with the House’s deliberation on the impeachment case against Vice President Sara Duterte.

Sen. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa, absent from the chamber since November 2025, made a surprise appearance during the 3 p.m. plenary session just in time for the vote.

Those who supported Cayetano’s election included Senators Francis “Chiz” Escudero, Joel Villanueva, Imee Marcos, Rodante Marcoleta, Robin Padilla, Christopher “Bong” Go, Dela Rosa, Loren Legarda, Pia Cayetano, Mark Villar, Camille Villar, and Jinggoy Estrada.

Voting against the leadership change were Sotto, Panfilo “Ping” Lacson, Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan, Risa Hontiveros, Paolo “Bam” Aquino IV, Raffy Tulfo, Erwin Tulfo, Sherwin Gatchalian, and Manuel “Lito” Lapid. Senators Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito and Juan Miguel “Migz” Zubiri abstained.

The nomination of Cayetano was made by Sen. Imee Marcos.

Just hours earlier, Marcos, Padilla, and Go had denied any move to unseat Sotto, saying they lacked the numbers.

However, Sen. Lacson confirmed there was indeed an active effort to remove Sotto in anticipation of the impeachment trial of Vice President Duterte. (Hannah Torregoza)