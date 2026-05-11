Swimmer, OFW daughter share spotlight in PRISAA Day 2; Cebuano lifters dominate

By MARK REY MONTEJO

BACOLOD CITY – Swimmers Luis Jurado of Central Visayas and Candace Franco of Western Visayas led the march of the big winners, while a daughter of an overseas Filipino worker (OFW) also rose to the occasion in the second day of the 2026 National PRISAA Games at the Panaad Park and Sports Complex on Monday, May 11, here.

A 15-year-old Filipino-Spanish standout at University of Bohol, Jurado bagged the first swimming gold after posting a personal best of 2 minutes and 3.82 seconds in the in boys 200m freestyle. He beat out teammate Bry Delito (2:07.3) and CALABARZON’s Rie Mones (2:08.7) for the gold on another hot and humid day.

The Tagbilaran, Bohol native is looking to win at least seven golds – the same number of golds he collected in their regional meet – as he hopes to get an invite to train with other PH training pool members.

“I felt really nice, it was a great experience [because I broke my own record]. My goal is to produce great performance here as well as beating my previous times,” said Jurado. “That’s my dream to become a member of our national team. [The Olympics] is my dream as well. I’m going to take it step by step.”

Not to be outdone was Franco, who stamped her class in the girls’ division after conquering the 200m free and 200m butterfly events.

Rylee Marasigan (boys) and Alarie Somuelo (girls) also struck for two golds for CALABARZON. Negros Island Region’s Rynz Cortado (boys) also did the same.

Meanwhile, Western Visayas thrower Shiene Villa also completed a golden double after winning the shot put and discus throw events, a feat she dedicated to her mother who is an overseas worker.

Villa, a 15-year-old incoming Grade 10 student at Hercor College, is hopeful to add the javelin throw gold to her collection on Tuesday as receivinn an athletic scholarship is one of her fervent wishes.

“Pangarap ko po talaga na magkaroon ng scholarship, para po matulungan ko po ‘yong pamilya ko na makabawas-bawas sa mga bayarin,” said the pride of Mambusao, Capiz. “Isa din po ‘yon sa goal ko, na makapag-compete sa international competition, kaya gagalingan ko pa po.”

Meanwhile, Central Visayas dominated the girls side in weightlifting event with Jea Mae Palagtiw shattering her personal best off 111kgs in clean and jerk. She had 83kgs in snatch for a total lift of 194kg, enough to rule girls 69+kg class for the fifth time.

Her fellow Cebuanas in Rhianne Cabalida (69kg), Bacaro sisters Althea (46kg) and Albe May (49kg) also triumphed, while Gladys Jean Espinosa (61kg) was the lone bright spot for Zamboanga. All of them won three golds each as weightlifting offers one each in snatch, clean and jerk, and overall lift.

Action intensifies further with the conclusion of the dancesports at Bacolod City College Gym, which will also host the gymnastic event. Eliminations matches in volleyball, beach volleyball, sepaktakraw, basketball, and softball have also started.

As of 8:30 a.m. on Monday, SOCCSKSARGEN and Western Visayas are tied for the lead in senior division, while CAR and Western Visayas are showing the way in the youth with identical 3-2-1 tally. Central Luzon is not far behind with 2-3-1.