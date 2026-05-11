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Bato forces his way back to Senate amid leadership shake-up

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
Senator Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa appears at the Senate on Monday, May 11. (photo via Dhel Nazario)

Angry, bloodied, and gasping for breath, Senator Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa made a dramatic reappearance in the Senate on Monday, May 11, just moments before a leadership shake-up in the chamber.

Visibly irked, Dela Rosa revealed that he had to wrestle his way past National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) agents who barred him from entering the plenary hall. He raised his hand to show it was bleeding from the scuffle.

“A sitting President hinaharang, hindi papasukin sa sesyon,” he declared, accusing authorities of blocking his entry into the session.

It was Senate Minority Leader Alan Peter Cayetano who confirmed Dela Rosa’s presence in the building, announcing that they had secured the numbers to replace Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto III. (Dhel Nazario)

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